Donald Trump hints at possible visit to India next year

India is set to host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States for the next Quad summit in New Delhi, following the 2024 edition held in Wilmington, Delaware. The exact dates for the summit, however, are yet to be announced.

During his remarks, Trump also repeated his earlier claim that he had helped stop hostilities between India and Pakistan through the use of trade measures. “Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs,” he said.

“If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations. They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. And I said, ‘Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I’m going to put tariffs on you.’ They weren’t happy about that. But within 24 hours, I settled the war.”

Trump described tariffs as a “great national defence”, reiterating his belief that economic leverage can serve as an effective diplomatic tool.

With PTI inputs