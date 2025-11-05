‘Why deny speaking to Trump?’ Congress targets PM Modi after White House remark
Jairam Ramesh also pointed that Modi’s silence raised questions about transparency in India’s foreign relations
The Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to acknowledge his frequent conversations with US President Donald Trump, after the White House confirmed that the two leaders speak “pretty frequently”.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the prime minister, suggesting that Modi’s silence raised questions about transparency in India’s foreign relations.
Citing comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Ramesh noted that it was once again through Washington, not New Delhi, that Indians learnt about key developments concerning US-India ties.
“It is now from the White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, that the people of India have come to know that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been speaking frequently on trade and other matters,” Ramesh said on X. “They should indeed be talking. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? What is he afraid of?” he added.
Ramesh also recalled that news of Operation Sindoor being paused became public only after the US Secretary of State announced it on May 10, accusing the government of keeping the Indian public in the dark on critical diplomatic developments.
Leavitt, addressing reporters at the White House on Tuesday, said President Trump “feels very positive and strongly” about the future of the India-US relationship. “As you know, he recently spoke to Prime Minister Modi directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials,” she said, adding that both leaders remain in “serious discussions” on trade issues.
She also praised the current US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and emphasised that Trump holds “great respect” for Modi.
Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration at the Oval Office attended by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and several prominent members of the Indian-American community. During the event, Trump called Modi to extend festive greetings, saying both democracies would “continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.”
Modi responded on X, thanking Trump for the wishes and echoing the sentiment that India and the United States would remain partners in promoting global peace and stability.
With PTI Inputs
