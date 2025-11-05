‘Why deny speaking to Trump?’ Congress targets PM Modi after White House remark

The Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reluctance to acknowledge his frequent conversations with US President Donald Trump, after the White House confirmed that the two leaders speak “pretty frequently”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the prime minister, suggesting that Modi’s silence raised questions about transparency in India’s foreign relations.

Citing comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Ramesh noted that it was once again through Washington, not New Delhi, that Indians learnt about key developments concerning US-India ties.

“It is now from the White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, that the people of India have come to know that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been speaking frequently on trade and other matters,” Ramesh said on X. “They should indeed be talking. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? What is he afraid of?” he added.