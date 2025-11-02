Modi not only scared of Trump, but controlled by big business: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" of US President Donald Trump and "remote controlled" by major business groups, during an election rally in Bihar's Begusarai district.

Addressing supporters, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised Modi's leadership and alleged that big corporations influenced government decisions.

"Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time," he said.

Gandhi alleged that Modi reacted with fear during Operation Sindoor and the subsequent military standoff with Pakistan.

"On the other hand, we have Narendra Modi with his boast of a 56-inch chest, who got a panic attack when Trump called him during Operation Sindoor, and the military conflict with Pakistan ended in two days. He is not just scared of Trump, but is also being remote-controlled by Ambani and Adani," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed former prime minister Indira Gandhi resisted US pressure during the 1971 conflict. "But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it," he claimed.