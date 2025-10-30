Narendra Modi lacks courage to challenge Trump, Rahul repeats in Bihar
Corporates close to Modi cannot provide jobs to the youth of Bihar, Lok Sabha LoP says in campaign speech
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again repeated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not have the courage" to challenge US President Donald Trump over Washington’s repeated claims that it halted an India-Pakistan conflict in May. Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Nalanda district, Gandhi also targeted the Bihar government on joblessness, paper leaks and health infrastructure.
“The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront Trump, say that he is lying. Modi was supposed to visit the US... but he is not going because he is scared of Trump,” Gandhi claimed, referring to recent remarks by Trump.
At another public meeting in Sheikhpura district, the Congress leader criticised Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that "there is no land available in Bihar" for local factories, saying "plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices" by the state government, in a repeat reference to the Adani Group being offered government land at a nominal lease.
“Corporates close to Modi cannot provide jobs to the youth of Bihar,” he said.
Gandhi accused the state's ruling National Democratic Alliance of forming the government through 'vote chori (theft)' in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and claimed that the BJP-led coalition was "hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar".
He sought to contrast the Opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc with the NDA, asserting that if voted to power in Bihar, the bloc would form a government “of the farmers, labourers, Dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities”.
“It is because of the anti-labour policies of the Centre and the Bihar government that the youth go to other states for employment. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, Bihar will not remain a state that only supplies labourers,” he said.
Gandhi also promised educational development, declaring, “The world’s best university will also come up in Nalanda if we are voted to power. The entire country should see that Bihar provides the best education.”
With PTI inputs
