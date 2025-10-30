Narendra Modi lacks courage to challenge Trump, Rahul repeats in Bihar

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again repeated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not have the courage" to challenge US President Donald Trump over Washington’s repeated claims that it halted an India-Pakistan conflict in May. Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Nalanda district, Gandhi also targeted the Bihar government on joblessness, paper leaks and health infrastructure.

“The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront Trump, say that he is lying. Modi was supposed to visit the US... but he is not going because he is scared of Trump,” Gandhi claimed, referring to recent remarks by Trump.

At another public meeting in Sheikhpura district, the Congress leader criticised Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that "there is no land available in Bihar" for local factories, saying "plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices" by the state government, in a repeat reference to the Adani Group being offered government land at a nominal lease.