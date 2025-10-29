In no-holds-barred attack, Rahul alleges PM can 'do anything' for votes

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “doing anything for votes” and claiming that the BJP was running Bihar’s Nitish Kumar-led government “through remote control”.

The Congress leader’s sharp criticism came as he kicked off the party’s campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, addressing two back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga alongside Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Opposition INDIA bloc’s projected chief ministerial face.

In an address laced with sarcasm and political jibes, Gandhi mocked the prime minister’s public outreach. “You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so dirty,” he said to loud applause.

“Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama. You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform,” Gandhi quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The Congress leader said under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership, the INDIA bloc would form a new government in Bihar that would “take care of the interests of all sections of society, cutting across caste and religious lines”.

“I will ask the people of the state, especially the extremely backward classes, to give up the illusion that the government is run by chief minister Nitish Kumar. It is a government run through remote control, by the BJP, which does not care for Bihar,” Gandhi asserted.