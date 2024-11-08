Donald Trump appoints Susan Wiles as first-ever woman chief of staff

US president-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign manager Susie Wiles as his chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential cabinet position heading the White House executive office.

Calling her the "winner campaign manager," Trump said, "It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history."

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and universally admired and respected," he said in the announcement his campaign posted on X.

This is the first appointment that Trump has announced for his administration as his transition team helps him find people to fill jobs.

The Chief of Staff acts as the gatekeeper for the President and the liaison to Congress and government departments and agencies and also steers policy decisions.

On Wiles' role in his campaign, Trump said, she "just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history".