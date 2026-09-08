Trump backs proposed $103,265 H-1B fee in Labour Day message

US President Donald Trump has used his Labour Day proclamation to endorse a proposed $103,265 fee on certain H-1B visa petitions, arguing that the measure would encourage American companies to hire and train US workers before turning to foreign talent.

“To ensure we are hiring and training American workers, we are proposing a new fee on H-1B visa petitions that will encourage companies to invest in qualified Americans before looking overseas for labour,” Trump said in the proclamation issued on Monday, 7 September, local time.

The reference to H-1B visas placed the politically sensitive immigration programme at the centre of Trump’s Labour Day message, which otherwise focused on American manufacturing, trade, tariffs and protecting domestic jobs.

The H-1B programme is widely used by US technology companies and other employers to hire highly skilled foreign professionals. Indian nationals have historically made up the largest group of H-1B beneficiaries, making any changes to the programme closely watched in India and among Indian professionals in the US.

The fee cited by Trump is not a new levy that took effect on Labour Day.