US judge blocks Trump’s latest bid to restrict birthright citizenship

A federal judge in Maryland has blocked US President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, issuing a preliminary injunction against an executive order that the administration said was aimed at curbing 'birth tourism'.

US district judge Deborah L. Boardman on Wednesday, 2 September issued the injunction until a class-action lawsuit brought by immigrant families and advocacy groups is resolved. 'The Supreme Court has spoken: Children in the certified class are citizens at birth,' Boardman, a Biden appointee, wrote in her ruling.

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed under current US law to anyone born on American soil, with limited exceptions. The principle dates to 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified after the Civil War.

Trump has long sought to end birthright citizenship. His earlier executive order sought to deny citizenship to children born to people who were in the US illegally or temporarily, but the Supreme Court struck down that attempt in June.

In August, Trump issued a narrower order that sought to restrict automatic citizenship for specific categories of children, including those born to adults with links to foreign embassies or organisations, or to people considered an 'alien enemy' of the US.