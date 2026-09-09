Trump bans Canadian liquor, dairy goods as trade war escalates

US President Donald Trump has ordered sweeping import bans on a range of Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motorcycles, escalating his administration’s trade confrontation with Canada.

The new restrictions will take effect at 12:01 am Eastern Time on 29 September, according to a series of White House proclamations. Canadian goods imported before the deadline but not yet cleared for consumption will remain subject to the existing 50 per cent tariff.

A senior Trump administration official said the measures are aimed at countering Canadian retaliatory actions, protecting US producers and restoring what the White House considers a more level playing field in bilateral trade.

The official said the newly prohibited goods account for trade worth “single-digit billions” of dollars, while changes to the existing tariff regime will have little impact on the roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods already covered by the duties.

“The actual economics of it is much more challenging for Canada than it is for us,” the official told reporters, arguing that the newly banned products represent about 0.1 per cent of overall US consumption.

The alcohol restrictions cover a wide range of Canadian products, including packaged beer, sparkling wine, cider, sake, whisky, bourbon, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, brandy, liqueurs and other spirits. Non-alcoholic beer is also included.