Trump boasts of ending 8 wars, attacks Obama ahead of 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Trump did not stop there. He also took aim at Obama, arguing that the former president’s Nobel accolade was undeserved:

“He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good President.”

The remarks come as global attention is fixed on the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is scheduled to announce the 2025 Peace Prize at 11:00 am local time (0900 GMT) in Oslo. The prize has drawn 338 nominations this year, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations from around the world, making this year one of the most competitive in recent history.

Several countries, including Israel, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Thailand, Armenia, and Cambodia, are reported to have nominated Trump, crediting him for mediating protracted conflicts and brokering peace deals in various regions. Analysts say this has made the former US president a frontrunner for the award, alongside other global leaders and activists.

The announcement will be delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The committee includes notable figures such as:

Jørgen Watne Frydnes – Norwegian human rights advocate and chair

Asle Toje – Foreign policy scholar

Anne Enger – Former acting prime minister of Norway

Kristin Clemet – Former minister of education

Gry Larsen – Former secretary of foreign affairs

With global eyes on Oslo, speculation is rife over who will claim this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump’s vocal campaign has only intensified anticipation.

With IANS inputs