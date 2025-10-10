Trump boasts of ending 8 wars, attacks Obama ahead of 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Trump highlighted his foreign policy achievements, claiming that he had secured peace in Gaza and ended “eight wars” during his tenure
As the world waits in anticipation for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump has once again staked his claim to the prestigious award, delivering a scathing critique of former President Barack Obama, who received the Peace Prize in 2009.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump highlighted his foreign policy achievements, claiming that he had secured peace in Gaza and ended “eight wars” during his tenure.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: That nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars. So that’s never happened before, but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump said.
Trump did not stop there. He also took aim at Obama, arguing that the former president’s Nobel accolade was undeserved:
“He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good President.”
The remarks come as global attention is fixed on the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is scheduled to announce the 2025 Peace Prize at 11:00 am local time (0900 GMT) in Oslo. The prize has drawn 338 nominations this year, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations from around the world, making this year one of the most competitive in recent history.
Several countries, including Israel, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Thailand, Armenia, and Cambodia, are reported to have nominated Trump, crediting him for mediating protracted conflicts and brokering peace deals in various regions. Analysts say this has made the former US president a frontrunner for the award, alongside other global leaders and activists.
The announcement will be delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The committee includes notable figures such as:
Jørgen Watne Frydnes – Norwegian human rights advocate and chair
Asle Toje – Foreign policy scholar
Anne Enger – Former acting prime minister of Norway
Kristin Clemet – Former minister of education
Gry Larsen – Former secretary of foreign affairs
With global eyes on Oslo, speculation is rife over who will claim this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump’s vocal campaign has only intensified anticipation.
With IANS inputs
