Donald Trump calls on Putin to de-escalate Ukraine conflict

US President-elect Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid any escalation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in a recent phone call.

The call, made from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, comes just days after his decisive electoral victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

During the conversation, Trump expressed an interest in fostering further discussions with Moscow to de-escalate tensions and resolve the two-and-a-half-year-long war.

According to sources cited by The Washington Post, Trump highlighted the significance of the substantial US military presence in Europe, suggesting that he intends to bring American influence to bear on the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.