Pure fiction, completely untrue: Russia on alleged Trump-Putin phone call

Russia on Monday denied US media reports which claimed that US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken over phone after the former's win in the presidential election last week.

"There was no conversation... This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow during a daily media briefing. The Russian President's press secretary also questioned the credibility of the US media publications that had published reports of the alleged conversation between the two leaders, earlier in the day.

"The most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published, sometimes even in fairly respected publications," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia's Tass news agency.

A leading US media publication reported late on Sunday that Trump had dialled Putin from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.