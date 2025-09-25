Trump calls UN escalator, teleprompter, and sound glitches ‘triple sabotage’
The escalator jerked to a stop. It’s amazing Melania and I didn’t fall. This was absolutely sabotage, says US president
US President Donald Trump has called for a full investigation into a cascade of technical glitches during his UN visit, branding the incidents a dramatic “triple sabotage.”
Speaking on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump described a lurching escalator, a dark teleprompter, and a malfunctioning sound system during his nearly hour-long speech at the General Assembly as deliberate acts.
“The escalator jerked to a stop. It’s amazing Melania and I didn’t fall. This was absolutely sabotage,” Trump wrote, demanding that those responsible be arrested and that security footage, especially of the emergency stop button, be preserved.
He said he had sent his complaint to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, and the Secret Service is reportedly investigating.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said a preliminary inquiry suggested the escalator stopped because a White House videographer walking backward may have triggered a built-in safety mechanism.
The teleprompter initially failed and the hall’s sound system cut out, forcing world leaders to rely on earpieces for interpretation.
The UN maintains that elevators and other systems sometimes shut down for maintenance or budgetary reasons, and the escalator is normally kept running.
With IANS inputs
