Trump calls UN escalator, teleprompter, and sound glitches ‘triple sabotage’

US President Donald Trump has called for a full investigation into a cascade of technical glitches during his UN visit, branding the incidents a dramatic “triple sabotage.”

Speaking on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump described a lurching escalator, a dark teleprompter, and a malfunctioning sound system during his nearly hour-long speech at the General Assembly as deliberate acts.

“The escalator jerked to a stop. It’s amazing Melania and I didn’t fall. This was absolutely sabotage,” Trump wrote, demanding that those responsible be arrested and that security footage, especially of the emergency stop button, be preserved.