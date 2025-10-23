Trump cancels meeting with Putin, says ‘it just didn’t feel right to me’

In a dramatic twist in US-Russia diplomacy, President Donald Trump has cancelled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing stalled negotiations and a lack of tangible progress in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“We cancelled the meeting with President Putin. It just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”

Trump had initially indicated that the meeting would take place in Budapest, Hungary, following a recent phone call with Putin. Yet, just days later, he described such a summit as potentially “a waste of time,” reflecting his growing frustration over the stalled dialogue.

“Every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don’t go anywhere,” he lamented. “He’s fighting a war. It’s two very competent sides, and that’s the way war is. You never know with war, but I would say that it’s time to make a deal.”