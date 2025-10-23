Modi skipping ASEAN summit to avoid meeting Trump, alleges Congress

With the ASEAN summit set to unfold in Kuala Lumpur from 26 to 28 October, speculation has swirled over whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the journey to Malaysia. On Thursday, 23 October, the Congress claimed that the PM’s absence is less about scheduling conflicts and more about avoiding a direct encounter with former US President Donald Trump, who is also slated to attend.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a series of posts on X, suggested that while posting messages lauding Trump on social media is one thing, to meet him in person — especially a leader who has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping Operation Sindoor and alleged India promised to curb Russian oil imports — could be politically risky for Modi.

“For days the speculation has been — will he or won’t he? Now it appears certain that the PM will not go,” Ramesh wrote. “This means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or flaunt himself as the self-styled Vishwaguru.”