‘Manufacturing bullish economy’ as farmers struggle: Congress slams PM Modi

The Congress on 22 October, Wednesday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to create a positive narrative around India’s economy while ignoring the “bearish reality” confronting the nation’s farmers, many of whom are selling crops below the minimum support price (MSP).

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that market rates for several key crops, including maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton and bajra, remain significantly lower than the MSP.

“The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country,” Ramesh said in a post on X. He also shared a chart highlighting the disparity between MSP and prevailing market prices.