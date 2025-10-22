‘Manufacturing bullish economy’ as farmers struggle: Congress slams PM Modi
Farmers in Maharashtra face worsening conditions this year, as crop loss from heavy rains and floods has led to a ‘Black Diwali’
The Congress on 22 October, Wednesday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to create a positive narrative around India’s economy while ignoring the “bearish reality” confronting the nation’s farmers, many of whom are selling crops below the minimum support price (MSP).
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that market rates for several key crops, including maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton and bajra, remain significantly lower than the MSP.
“The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country,” Ramesh said in a post on X. He also shared a chart highlighting the disparity between MSP and prevailing market prices.
(Curiously, among the worst hit are protein sources: arhar and moong dal and soybean — which may be mixed news, given the recent ICMR report showing Indians are simply not consuming enough protein, relying too much on carbohydrates instead.)
Ramesh underscored the longstanding demand from farmers’ organisations for a legal guarantee on MSP, a cause previously supported by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The criticism comes amid worsening conditions for farmers in Maharashtra, where heavy rains and floods have caused substantial crop losses. Opposition parties, including the Congress and NCP(SP), have described this year’s festive season as a ‘black Diwali’ for the state’s agricultural community.
State president of the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shashikant Shinde claimed the BJP-led state government had “burned the hopes and aspirations” of farmers by offering inadequate relief. NCP(SP) party workers mounted hunger strikes outside district collectorates across Maharashtra on the eve of Dhanteras to protest the government’s (lack of) response.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted that while the Devendra Fadnavis government had announced a Rs 31,000 crore relief package, the actual disbursements have amounted to only Rs 1,800 crore so far. “This translates into just Rs 10,000 per hectare, a paltry amount that hardly addresses the losses sustained by farmers,” he said.
Wadettiwar also drew attention to ongoing issues with crop procurement. Cotton farmers, for instance, are yet to receive approval from the Cotton Corporation of India due to its restrictive conditions, while soybean crops have been destroyed and their market prices remain “abysmally low” in a double-edged sword for farmers.
The Congress leader further criticised the state government for placing agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) under the direct control of the state marketing minister, rather than the rural and agricultural department, alleging that the move could lead to exploitation and financial injustice against farmers.
Illustrating the plight of individual farmers, the Congress cited one case from Maharashtra: a farmer invested Rs 66,000 to grow onions, but heavy rain destroyed most of the crop. The farmer managed to salvage 750 kg and spent Rs 1,500 to transport them to market, where he received only Rs 664 in return. “The Modi government had promised to double farmers’ income, but has left them in this dire situation,” the party noted on X.
The Congress has called for stronger government intervention and legal guarantees to ensure MSPs are honoured and farmers receive adequate support in times of natural calamities.