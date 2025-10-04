Maharashtra Congress presses for urgent relief as floods devastate farmers

The Congress party staged statewide protests across Maharashtra on 3 October, demanding urgent relief for farmers devastated by incessant rains and floods. Accusing the BJP-led MahaYuti government of apathy and “mere rhetoric,” the opposition pressed for immediate financial support, loan waivers and a formal recognition of the crisis as a “wet drought.”

Congress leaders argued that despite over 50 lakh hectares of farmland being damaged, the state has yet to deliver meaningful compensation. The party’s key demands include Rs 50,000 per hectare as emergency assistance, a blanket loan waiver, waiver of pending electricity bills and additional aid for land that has been washed away.

The agitation was visible across the state, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar—where senior leaders including MP Dr Kalyan Kale and former MLA Namdevrao Pawar led protests at the Collector’s office—to Chandrapur, where MP Pratibha Dhanorkar spearheaded a blockade of the Nagpur–Chandrapur highway.

In Chandrapur, protesters sought a “special package” for soybean growers and compensation of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per hectare for crop losses. Similar demonstrations were reported in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Nagpur Rural, Jalna, Latur, Wardha and Ratnagiri, with farmers and activists accusing the government of neglecting rural distress.

Senior Congress figures, including state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and party president Harshwardhan Sapkal, tore into the government’s relief measures, describing them as “a pittance.” Both reiterated the demand for higher payouts, free seeds and fertiliser, and a full loan waiver.