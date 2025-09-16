Marathwada flooding: 3 dead, over 120 evacuated as rains lash Maharashtra

Three people have died and more than 120 have been evacuated following heavy rainfall across Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department said on Tuesday, 16 September.

The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and other rescue teams were involved in evacuation efforts in the affected districts, according to a release issued by the department.

Heavy rain battered five out of eight districts in the Marathwada region on Monday, with Beed recording the highest rainfall at 143.7 mm, followed by Nanded at 131.6 mm and Jalna at 121.4 mm in the 24 hours ending on the morning of 16 September.

Rivers overflowed and low-lying areas were flooded, severely disrupting daily life. Beed and Ahilyanagar were reported to be the worst affected.

According to officials, rescue and relief operations were carried out in these areas, and over 120 people were evacuated safely.