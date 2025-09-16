Marathwada flooding: 3 dead, over 120 evacuated as rains lash Maharashtra
Rivers overflowing, low-lying areas flooded. Beed and Ahilyanagar reported to be the worst affected
Three people have died and more than 120 have been evacuated following heavy rainfall across Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department said on Tuesday, 16 September.
The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and other rescue teams were involved in evacuation efforts in the affected districts, according to a release issued by the department.
Heavy rain battered five out of eight districts in the Marathwada region on Monday, with Beed recording the highest rainfall at 143.7 mm, followed by Nanded at 131.6 mm and Jalna at 121.4 mm in the 24 hours ending on the morning of 16 September.
Rivers overflowed and low-lying areas were flooded, severely disrupting daily life. Beed and Ahilyanagar were reported to be the worst affected.
According to officials, rescue and relief operations were carried out in these areas, and over 120 people were evacuated safely.
The NDRF has deployed 12 teams across the state to support local authorities with evacuation and emergency relief efforts. State agencies and district administrations have also mobilised fire brigades, police personnel and local volunteers.
As per the department's release, two rain-related fatalities were reported in Beed district, while one person died in Nagpur.
Authorities are closely monitoring dams, rivers and vulnerable villages, and alerts have been issued in several parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, as the monsoon continues to remain active.
Multiple warnings — all ignored
These extreme weather events align with repeated warnings from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), which has projected that India will face increased intensity and unpredictability in monsoon rainfall due to climate change.
The IPCC has noted that erratic rain patterns — marked by sudden cloudbursts, long dry spells, and flash floods — are likely to cause severe disruption to agriculture, water resources, infrastructure, and livelihoods.
The report warns that millions in India are at risk of displacement and economic devastation if climate resilience and mitigation strategies are not urgently prioritised. Vulnerable regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha, already prone to drought and water scarcity, are expected to face more frequent cycles of flooding and rainfall extremes.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines