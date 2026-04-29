Trump claims Iran ‘collapsing’, Gulf rallies pressure; Tehran pushes back
Tehran says talks must be based on mutual respect and ending “illegal economic warfare”, not coercion
Tensions ripple across West Asia as sharp rhetoric, military strikes, and shifting alliances redraw the region’s fragile balance, with Washington, Tehran, Gulf capitals, and Tel Aviv locked in an escalating war of words and action, the Al Jazeera reported.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is in a “state of collapse”, asserting that Tehran has reached out to Washington seeking relief from the blockade on its ports “as soon as possible”. The remarks come amid mounting pressure on the Islamic Republic and intensifying geopolitical friction.
But Iran has firmly rejected the portrayal. Iranian officials dismissed Trump’s claims as “baseless and politically motivated”, insisting the country remains resilient despite sanctions. Tehran reiterated that any engagement with the US must be based on mutual respect and the lifting of “illegal economic warfare”, rather than coercion.
Meanwhile, leaders from Gulf nations convened in Saudi Arabia, issuing a pointed message to Tehran. In a strongly worded statement, they urged Iran to “take the initiative to make serious efforts to rebuild confidence”, condemning what they described as “treacherous” attacks destabilising the region.
The security situation further darkened as Israel carried out strikes in southern Lebanon, killing three emergency responders. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack as a “war crime”, warning it could inflame an already volatile border.
In a separate development with far-reaching economic implications, the United Arab Emirates announced it will exit the OPEC on Friday, bringing an end to nearly six decades of membership in the influential oil cartel. The move signals a potential shift in global energy dynamics at a time of heightened uncertainty.
As diplomatic fault lines deepen and tensions simmer across multiple fronts, the region stands at a precarious crossroads — where rhetoric hardens, alliances recalibrate, and the risk of wider escalation looms ever larger.