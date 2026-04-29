Trump claims Iran ‘collapsing’, Gulf rallies pressure; Tehran pushes back

Tensions ripple across West Asia as sharp rhetoric, military strikes, and shifting alliances redraw the region’s fragile balance, with Washington, Tehran, Gulf capitals, and Tel Aviv locked in an escalating war of words and action, the Al Jazeera reported.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is in a “state of collapse”, asserting that Tehran has reached out to Washington seeking relief from the blockade on its ports “as soon as possible”. The remarks come amid mounting pressure on the Islamic Republic and intensifying geopolitical friction.

But Iran has firmly rejected the portrayal. Iranian officials dismissed Trump’s claims as “baseless and politically motivated”, insisting the country remains resilient despite sanctions. Tehran reiterated that any engagement with the US must be based on mutual respect and the lifting of “illegal economic warfare”, rather than coercion.