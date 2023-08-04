Donald Trump could be first US president elected behind bars

What do the surveys say?

Donald Trump is by far the most popular Republican candidate. Everything indicates that he will win the party's primary and become the Republican challenger in the 2024 US presidential election.

According to a recent poll, Biden and Trump are tied in a hypothetical rematch at 43% support for their return to the White House.

What do the indictments mean for Trump's candidacy?

The big question is whether or not the trials will be finished before the elections. The court dates are set for March and May of 2024, which is right around the time members of the two major parties vote for candidates in the primaries.

The proceedings will be highly complex, and Donald Trump will do everything in his power to delay the verdict until the elections are over.