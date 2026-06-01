Donald Trump declares Iran breakthrough, but deadlock persists

US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran has agreed to a key US demand that it will not develop nuclear weapons, even as conflicting reports suggest Washington has introduced a revised and tougher negotiating framework to Tehran.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump said Iran had effectively accepted the central condition of the talks. “The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to that,” he said, without providing further details on the scope or verification of such an agreement.

The claim comes amid uncertainty over the status of negotiations, with reports from The New York Times and Axios indicating that the US has sent a modified proposal containing stricter terms. The contents of the revised framework have not been made public, and it remains unclear how Iran has responded.