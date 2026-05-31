Deal near or power play? Iran challenges Trump’s narrative on nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump says Washington is close to securing a nuclear agreement with Iran, but Tehran's continued control over the Strait of Hormuz and its rejection of key US claims are raising fresh questions about how much leverage the White House actually holds.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump insisted negotiations were moving in the United States' favour and said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained his administration's top priority.

"We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War, as we call it," Trump said.

Trump claimed Iran had agreed not only to refrain from developing a nuclear weapon but also from acquiring one.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."

He said the language was strengthened after he raised concerns that Tehran could obtain a weapon from another source.