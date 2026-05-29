No uranium, no nukes, open Hormuz: Trump sets hard conditions for Iran deal

The Donald Trump administration has laid down three non-negotiable conditions for any agreement with Iran, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent insisting Tehran must surrender its highly enriched uranium, abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, and guarantee free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Bessent said discussions between Washington and Tehran were continuing but repeatedly declined to confirm reports that a tentative agreement or temporary ceasefire extension had already been reached.

“The teams have been going back and forth,” Bessent told reporters.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s position, he added:

“Iran has to turn over their highly enriched uranium. They cannot pursue a nuclear weapon. And the Strait of Hormuz has to have free transit. Navigation of the seas has to be free and open as it was before.”

Bessent stressed that Trump would not accept a weak compromise.

“He’s not going to take a bad deal. He’s going to make a great deal for the American people.”