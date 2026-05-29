No uranium, no nukes, open Hormuz: Trump sets hard conditions for Iran deal
Scott Bessent says US-Iran talks are ongoing but did not confirm reports of a tentative deal or ceasefire extension
The Donald Trump administration has laid down three non-negotiable conditions for any agreement with Iran, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent insisting Tehran must surrender its highly enriched uranium, abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, and guarantee free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking during a White House briefing, Bessent said discussions between Washington and Tehran were continuing but repeatedly declined to confirm reports that a tentative agreement or temporary ceasefire extension had already been reached.
“The teams have been going back and forth,” Bessent told reporters.
Referring to President Donald Trump’s position, he added:
“Iran has to turn over their highly enriched uranium. They cannot pursue a nuclear weapon. And the Strait of Hormuz has to have free transit. Navigation of the seas has to be free and open as it was before.”
Bessent stressed that Trump would not accept a weak compromise.
“He’s not going to take a bad deal. He’s going to make a great deal for the American people.”
Despite repeated questions on whether a temporary arrangement — including a reported 60-day ceasefire extension and continuation of nuclear talks — had already been agreed upon, Bessent refused to provide specifics.
“Everything depends on what the president wants to do,” he said.“It’s always a mistake to get out ahead of the president.”
The treasury secretary claimed the administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy had succeeded where previous US administrations failed.
“President Trump has done something that no other administration was able to do. We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear program and to perhaps commit to not having one,” Bessent said.“That has never happened before.”
He also signalled that sanctions relief would remain contingent on concrete Iranian concessions.
“Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open and the Iranians agree that they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium and that they can’t have a nuclear program,” he said.
While reiterating that Trump preferred diplomacy, Bessent warned that military options remained under consideration if negotiations collapsed.
“President Trump always prefers a peace deal,” he said.“If President Trump doesn’t think he can get a peace deal, then kinetic is back.”
Bessent further claimed that sustained US pressure had disrupted Tehran’s internal power structure.
“The Iranian government, such as it is, is three pillars — the elected government, the IRGC and the clerics — and they are having trouble communicating,” he said.
Iran, however, has pushed back against Washington’s demands, with foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei recently describing the US position as “unreasonable” and “one-sided”.
Tehran has also denied reports that it had agreed to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, insisting that any final deal must include sanctions relief and respect for Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
With IANS inputs
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