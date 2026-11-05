Donald Trump defends Iran war despite Republican midterm losses

Donald Trump admitted the Iran war contributed to Republican midterm losses due to rising fuel prices

He defended the war, saying he would make the same decision to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Trump backed defence secretary Pete Hegseth, while Vance blamed the war for Republican losses

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war in Iran was “largely” responsible for Republican losses in the midterm elections, citing a short-term rise in gasoline prices. However, he defended his decision to launch the military campaign, insisting that he would make the same choice again, arguing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was the “only answer” in the long term.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump was asked about vice-president J.D. Vance's remarks linking the Iran war to the Republicans' poor performance in the midterm elections.

“Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term,” Trump said, acknowledging the political and economic fallout of the conflict.

However, the president maintained that the military action was necessary despite its electoral consequences.

“But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.