Gaza reels as airstrikes claim 57 lives amid fragile pause for hostage talks
The strikes follow Trump’s announcement that Israel temporarily paused air raids to allow hostage releases and advance a 20-point peace plan
The Gaza Civil Defence Agency reported that Israeli airstrikes have claimed at least 57 lives since dawn, plunging the already battered enclave deeper into sorrow and devastation.
The strikes come amid a complex and fragile moment, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel had temporarily paused air raids to create space for the release of hostages and the implementation of a delicate 20-point peace plan.
As smoke rises over shattered streets and mourning families grapple with unbearable loss, Gaza stands at the crossroads of conflict and cautious hope, the human cost of war starkly etched across its landscape.
“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” Trump warned in his post. “I will not tolerate delay … Let’s get this done, FAST.”
In a separate post on Saturday, 4 October, Trump said that following negotiations, Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line, which has been shown to Hamas. “When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he added, as reported by Xinhua.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expects to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days”, as indirect talks with Hamas resumed in Egypt on Monday over the US-brokered peace plan.
In a statement late Saturday, Netanyahu confirmed he had dispatched a delegation to Cairo to “finalise technical details,” adding that the government aims to conclude negotiations within a few days.
On Friday, Trump had set a firm deadline for Hamas to accept the peace proposal by 6 pm Eastern Time (2200 GMT) on Sunday, warning that otherwise “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”
Hamas later announced that it had accepted the proposal in principle and was ready to engage in mediated discussions — a move welcomed by much of the international community, which urged both sides to seize the opportunity to end the war and alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza.
The plan, drafted by US mediators, outlines a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, a phased Israeli withdrawal, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and international oversight for Gaza’s postwar reconstruction and governance — explicitly excluding Hamas from the new administrative structure.
Under the proposed terms:
Israel will halt all military operations and withdraw to designated lines.
Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, Hamas must release all hostages — both alive and deceased.
In exchange, Israel will free 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after 7 October 2023.
Disarmed Hamas members pledging peaceful coexistence will receive amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to host countries.
With both sides showing cautious optimism and global powers urging restraint, the coming days may prove decisive for the region — determining whether this latest diplomatic push marks the beginning of peace or a brief pause before renewed conflict.
With IANS inputs
