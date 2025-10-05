Gaza reels as airstrikes claim 57 lives amid fragile pause for hostage talks

The Gaza Civil Defence Agency reported that Israeli airstrikes have claimed at least 57 lives since dawn, plunging the already battered enclave deeper into sorrow and devastation.

The strikes come amid a complex and fragile moment, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel had temporarily paused air raids to create space for the release of hostages and the implementation of a delicate 20-point peace plan.

As smoke rises over shattered streets and mourning families grapple with unbearable loss, Gaza stands at the crossroads of conflict and cautious hope, the human cost of war starkly etched across its landscape.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” Trump warned in his post. “I will not tolerate delay … Let’s get this done, FAST.”

In a separate post on Saturday, 4 October, Trump said that following negotiations, Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line, which has been shown to Hamas. “When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he added, as reported by Xinhua.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expects to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days”, as indirect talks with Hamas resumed in Egypt on Monday over the US-brokered peace plan.

In a statement late Saturday, Netanyahu confirmed he had dispatched a delegation to Cairo to “finalise technical details,” adding that the government aims to conclude negotiations within a few days.