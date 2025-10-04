Global leaders hail Hamas’ hostage release pledge, back Trump’s peace plan

From Paris, President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar sentiments, urging that Hamas’ commitment be acted upon without delay. “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. This is a moment to make decisive progress toward lasting peace,” he wrote on social media, reiterating France’s readiness to work alongside the United States, Israelis, Palestinians, and the broader international community.

Australia, too, welcomed the breakthrough, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizing that his nation has long called for a ceasefire, the safe return of hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian aid. “We urge Hamas to lay down arms and release all remaining hostages without delay,” he said, reaffirming Australia’s commitment to a just and sustainable two-state solution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the reported breakthrough in Gaza, expressing steadfast support for the release of hostages and the pursuit of enduring peace in the region.

In a post on X on Saturday, PM Modi wrote: “We warmly welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive strides. The indications of hostages being released signal a momentous step forward. India remains committed to supporting all initiatives that pave the way for a just, lasting, and durable peace.”

From Wellington, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described the announcement as “a very welcome step forward,” noting that all efforts must now focus on seizing the opportunity. “The priority remains the return of the hostages, an end to the fighting, and unfettered access to Gaza for humanitarian assistance. With the rest of the international community, New Zealanders embrace the hope this offers for a future in which Israelis and Palestinians live side-by-side in peace and security,” he added.

As the world watches, the convergence of these statements underscores the fragile but palpable promise of peace — a chance, however tentative, to turn the page on years of bloodshed and sorrow in the region.

With IANS inputs