Trump does not rule out election emergency ahead of US midterms

US President Donald Trump has declined to rule out declaring a national security emergency to introduce new voting requirements ahead of the midterm elections, saying that “stranger things have happened”.

Trump made the remark during an interview with Wayne Allyn Root on Real America’s Voice after the host urged him to invoke emergency powers if the Senate failed to pass the SAVE America Act.

Root argued that an emergency declaration could allow the administration to require photo identification and documentary proof of citizenship for voters while restricting the use of postal ballots.

Although Trump did not explicitly endorse the proposal, he repeatedly called on the Senate to advance the legislation.

“Well, one thing is the Senate has to get going on SAVE America,” Trump said, adding that voter identification and proof of citizenship were essential.

The president praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and claimed that the House of Representatives had passed the legislation five times, only for it to stall in the Senate.