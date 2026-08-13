Trump does not rule out election emergency ahead of US midterms
US president stops short of endorsing the proposal but urges Senate to pass legislation requiring voter identification and proof of citizenship
US President Donald Trump has declined to rule out declaring a national security emergency to introduce new voting requirements ahead of the midterm elections, saying that “stranger things have happened”.
Trump made the remark during an interview with Wayne Allyn Root on Real America’s Voice after the host urged him to invoke emergency powers if the Senate failed to pass the SAVE America Act.
Root argued that an emergency declaration could allow the administration to require photo identification and documentary proof of citizenship for voters while restricting the use of postal ballots.
Although Trump did not explicitly endorse the proposal, he repeatedly called on the Senate to advance the legislation.
“Well, one thing is the Senate has to get going on SAVE America,” Trump said, adding that voter identification and proof of citizenship were essential.
The president praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and claimed that the House of Representatives had passed the legislation five times, only for it to stall in the Senate.
Trump also renewed his criticism of postal voting, alleging without providing evidence that it was vulnerable to fraud. He singled out California, claiming that some Republican voters had encountered difficulties obtaining ballots.
Root suggested that the legislation might fail to secure Senate approval and could face an immediate legal challenge even if passed by Congress. He then called on Trump to declare a national security emergency within a month and impose the proposed changes without waiting for lawmakers.
“Stranger things have happened. Okay. I’ll leave it at that,” Trump responded, neither committing to nor rejecting the suggested course of action.
Trump maintained that securing congressional approval would make the proposed measures more difficult to challenge.
The legislation forms part of a wider Republican campaign to require documentary proof of US citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Its supporters argue that the requirement would strengthen electoral safeguards.
Opponents warn that it could prevent eligible citizens who lack ready access to the necessary documents from registering. Federal law already bars non-citizens from voting in federal elections, while state and local authorities are primarily responsible for administering polls within the framework of the US Constitution and federal law.
With IANS inputs