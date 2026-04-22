Donald Trump extends ceasefire but orders blockade to continue

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (2:27 am Wednesday IST) stepped back from a likely resumption of conflict in the Persian Gulf, announcing an extension of the ceasefire on Truth Social.

Hours earlier, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had warned that blockading Iranian ports amounts to an act of war and violates the ceasefire, adding that Iran can defend its interests and counter such actions.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of field marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other”, the US president’s post read.