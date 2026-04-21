US boards Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean, Pentagon confirms

US forces have boarded an oil tanker allegedly linked to Iranian crude smuggling in the Indian Ocean, the Pentagon said on 21 April, signalling an expansion of maritime enforcement actions against vessels associated with Tehran.

The tanker, identified as M/T Tifani, was intercepted in the Bay of Bengal and boarded “without incident” under what the US described as a right-of-visit maritime interdiction operation, according to Pentagon statements.

A US defence official said the vessel was carrying Iranian oil and had previously been sanctioned for smuggling activities.

Decision pending on vessel’s fate

US authorities are expected to decide within the next few days whether to tow the tanker to the United States or hand it over to another country, the official said.

The Pentagon described the vessel as “stateless” despite it reportedly flying a Botswana flag, and reiterated its position that international waters do not provide safe passage for sanctioned ships.

“As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks… anywhere they operate,” the Pentagon said.

Expanded enforcement beyond Gulf region

Senior US military officials indicated that operations targeting Iran-linked vessels would extend beyond traditional areas such as the Strait of Hormuz, including into the Pacific and other regions.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces would “actively pursue” vessels providing material support to Iran across different maritime zones.