Tehran condemns US ‘piracy’ after ship seizure, warns of retaliation

Iran on Monday sharply condemned the United States after the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, branding the move an act of “armed piracy” and warning of a firm and calculated response.

Officials in Tehran accused Washington of escalating tensions in an already volatile region, asserting that the interception of the vessel violated international norms and maritime law. Iranian authorities signalled that retaliation would not be symbolic, but measured and consequential, as they weighed their next steps, the Al Jazeera reported.

The development came within hours of Donald Trump announcing that his administration was dispatching a team to Islamabad for potential talks with Iran — an overture that appeared to contrast sharply with the hardening posture at sea. However, an Iranian source dismissed the prospect of negotiations under current conditions, stating unequivocally that Tehran would not come to the table unless Washington first lifts what it describes as an economic blockade.