Tehran condemns US ‘piracy’ after ship seizure, warns of retaliation
Donald Trump says US forces intercept and seize Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman over alleged blockade breach
Iran on Monday sharply condemned the United States after the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, branding the move an act of “armed piracy” and warning of a firm and calculated response.
Officials in Tehran accused Washington of escalating tensions in an already volatile region, asserting that the interception of the vessel violated international norms and maritime law. Iranian authorities signalled that retaliation would not be symbolic, but measured and consequential, as they weighed their next steps, the Al Jazeera reported.
The development came within hours of Donald Trump announcing that his administration was dispatching a team to Islamabad for potential talks with Iran — an overture that appeared to contrast sharply with the hardening posture at sea. However, an Iranian source dismissed the prospect of negotiations under current conditions, stating unequivocally that Tehran would not come to the table unless Washington first lifts what it describes as an economic blockade.
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From the American side, officials have defended the action as a necessary enforcement measure, citing security concerns and alleging violations tied to the vessel, though details remain limited. The US maintains that its actions are consistent with its broader efforts to safeguard maritime routes and uphold international compliance.
Donald Trump said US forces intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach Washington’s naval blockade.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them."
According to Trump, the situation escalated when the US vessel disabled the cargo ship by striking its engine room, bringing it to a standstill. He added that US Marines subsequently boarded the vessel and have taken it into custody.
Meanwhile, in Lebanon, a fragile 10-day ceasefire with Israel continues to hold, offering a tenuous pause in hostilities. Thousands of displaced residents have begun returning to southern regions, navigating the wreckage of homes and infrastructure in scenes marked by both relief and devastation.
As diplomatic signals clash with military actions, the region stands at a delicate crossroads — where each move, whether conciliatory or confrontational, carries the weight of wider consequences.
With agency inputs
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