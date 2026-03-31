Donald Trump eyes quick end to Iran war, sidelines Hormuz reopening

Five weeks into the escalating conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump appears to be recalibrating his war strategy, signalling a willingness to wind down “Operation Epic Fury” even if the vital Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed — a move that could reshape the trajectory of the conflict and its global economic fallout.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump has told aides that reopening the strategic waterway is no longer an immediate priority, as doing so could significantly prolong the military campaign beyond his desired four-to six-week timeline. Officials familiar with the discussions indicated that any attempt to wrest control of the chokepoint would be both complex and time-consuming, risking deeper entanglement in the region.

If carried through, the decision could effectively leave Tehran with a firm grip over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. The partial blockade of the strait has already rattled global markets, constraining oil flows and driving up crude prices. While a future operation to reopen the passage has not been ruled out, it appears to have been deferred in favour of a quicker end to hostilities.

Yet, this apparent push for de-escalation sits uneasily alongside a significant US military build-up in the region. Over the weekend, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived with more than 2,500 Marines, while the administration is also weighing the deployment of an additional 10,000 ground troops. Among the more ambitious options under consideration is a complex mission aimed at seizing Iran’s uranium stockpiles — an operation that would mark a dramatic escalation.