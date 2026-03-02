Trump eyes ‘Venezuela’ model for Iran, says military strike could last weeks

In the shadow of an increasingly volatile Middle East, Donald Trump has unveiled a stark vision of a conflict that shows no signs of swift resolution. Speaking in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times, Trump painted a picture of sustained military engagement with Iran — one that could stretch on for “four to five weeks” if circumstances demand, underscoring Washington’s readiness to press its assault with unflagging intensity.

With measured words that belie the tumult of the battlefields, the US president spoke of America’s seemingly inexhaustible arsenal and the determination to maintain pressure alongside Israel. “It won’t be difficult,” he reassured, describing vast stockpiles of ammunition poised across the globe to fuel a campaign he believes will eventually bend Iran to its strategic aims.

Yet, even as Trump spoke of logistical readiness, he did not shy away from the human cost of conflict. Acknowledging that American lives have already been lost and that more casualties may lie ahead, his remarks carried the sombre weight of war’s inevitable toll — an inevitability he accepted with grave solemnity.