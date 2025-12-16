Trump files $10bn defamation lawsuit against BBC over 6 Jan documentary

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the British public broadcaster of deceptively editing a documentary about him and misrepresenting his remarks ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

In a 33-page complaint filed on Monday in a federal court in Miami, Trump’s lawyers alleged that a BBC documentary broadcast a week before the election distorted his speech delivered on 6 January 2021, shortly before supporters marched to the US Capitol. The lawsuit seeks damages and requests a jury trial.

The defendants named in the case include the BBC and its commercial arms, BBC Studios Distribution Ltd. and BBC Studios Productions Ltd., which co-produced the documentary Trump: A Second Chance.

According to the filing, Trump’s attorneys argue that the programme selectively spliced together separate parts of his speech, including an early passage urging supporters to walk to the Capitol and a remark made nearly an hour later in which he told them to “fight like hell”, while omitting comments in which he encouraged peaceful protest. The complaint says this editing created a misleading narrative suggesting Trump directly incited violence.

CNBC reported that the lawsuit contends that the documentary amounted to “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the Election’s outcome” to Trump’s detriment. It argues that viewers were not shown Trump’s statement urging supporters to act “peacefully and patriotically”.