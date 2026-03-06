Trump fires homeland security secretary caught in controversies

Even so, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, cautioned that a mere change in leadership would not resolve deeper disagreements over immigration policy.

Trump, however, sought to project continuity and confidence in announcing Mullin’s nomination. “Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the wisdom and courage required to advance our America First agenda,” he wrote.

A member of the United States Senate, Mullin — who is of Native American heritage — previously served five terms in the United States House of Representatives before winning his Senate seat. His familiarity with Capitol Hill is expected to smooth the confirmation process, sparing the administration a potentially bruising political battle.

Despite her dismissal, Trump offered a parting note of praise for Noem’s efforts to curb illegal migration. He revealed that she would soon assume a newly created diplomatic role as Special Envoy for the “Shield of the Americas,” an initiative aimed at coordinating efforts among Latin American and Caribbean nations to combat drug trafficking, organised crime and irregular migration.

The president’s decision nevertheless follows weeks of mounting pressure on Noem from lawmakers in both parties. Several Republican legislators had grown increasingly uneasy after two US citizens were killed during immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota — incidents that ignited a fierce political backlash.

Her position became even more precarious during a series of combative congressional hearings before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee and the United States House Judiciary Committee. Lawmakers repeatedly confronted her over the deaths, particularly after she described the victims as “domestic terrorists.” When pressed to apologise, she refused, drawing criticism even from members of her own party.

Republican senator Thom Tillis publicly urged her to resign, underscoring the erosion of political support within Republican ranks.

Compounding the controversy were persistent rumours surrounding her personal relationship with her acting chief of staff, Corey Lewandowski. During a heated exchange at a House hearing, Democratic representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove bluntly questioned Noem about whether she had engaged in a relationship with him — an allegation she dismissed angrily as “tabloid garbage.”

Yet perhaps the most politically damaging episode involved a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign reportedly costing more than $200 million and linked to the husband of her former spokesperson. During Senate questioning, Noem claimed Trump had approved the initiative. The president swiftly contradicted that assertion in an interview with Reuters, denying he had authorised the campaign. Her dismissal followed shortly after the interview’s publication.

At 54, Noem had sought to carve out an image as a bold, hands-on leader—often appearing in camouflage gear and accompanying immigration officers during raids. While the theatrical style thrilled Trump’s base, critics argued it blurred the line between governance and political spectacle.

Trump, who frequently reshuffled his cabinet during his first presidency, has been comparatively restrained in his second term. Apart from Noem, the only other senior dismissal so far has been that of former national security adviser Mike Waltz, who was later appointed US ambassador to the United Nations.

With Mullin now poised to take the helm — pending Senate confirmation — the administration hopes the Department of Homeland Security can regain steadiness after months of political storms and public scrutiny.

