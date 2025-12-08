Donald Trump flags antitrust risks in Netflix–Warner mega-merger

US President Donald Trump cast a long, gleaming spotlight over Netflix’s sweeping bid to acquire Warner Bros., hinting that the streaming titan’s towering reach may run into antitrust tempests. His remarks — delivered amid the sparkle of the Kennedy Center Honours red carpet — have stirred global murmurs across an entertainment world already bracing for one of the century’s most transformative media unions.

Strolling past the cameras and chandeliers, Trump paused to warn that Netflix’s ever-growing command of the streaming landscape “could be a problem” once the Warner Bros. empire is folded under its banner. “They have a very big market share,” he said, his voice carrying down the velvet-lined corridor. “When they have Warner Bros., that share goes up a lot… It could be a problem.” The president, draped in ceremony yet speaking with deliberation, signaled that he himself would weigh in on any regulatory reckoning.

The proposed acquisition — valued between $72 billion and $83 billion, according to reports in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal — would unite the storied Warner Bros. vault, HBO’s crown-jewel premium content, and a sweeping galaxy of digital assets under a single streaming constellation. Netflix triumphed over aggressive bids from Paramount/Skydance and Comcast, sealing a pact that could redraw the world’s entertainment map.