Donald Trump flaunts India sanctions as his shield against Russia criticism

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 3 September, defended his record on Russia, pointing to “secondary sanctions” imposed on India as evidence of action.

Speaking alongside Polish president Karol Nawrocki, Trump dismissed criticism that he had been soft on Moscow. “How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, is almost equal? Would you say there was no action that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia?” he said.

He reminded reporters of his earlier warning to New Delhi. “Two weeks ago, I said if India buys, India’s got big problems — and that’s what happened,” Trump remarked. He also hinted at further steps, saying, “I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” without clarifying whether China or other major buyers of Russian oil could be next.