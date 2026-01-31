Donald Trump hails Venezuela move, says oil exports to resume

US President Donald Trump said the US-led effort involving Venezuela is making steady progress and that oil exports from the country are expected to resume under an arrangement backed by Washington.

Speaking during an Oval Office interaction, Trump praised the handling of the Venezuela issue, saying the leadership overseeing the process was doing “a very good job” and that the United States was “getting along very, very well” with those involved.

Trump said countries would soon begin lifting Venezuelan oil, with the United States playing a central coordinating role. “We’re inviting countries of the world,” he said. “They’re going to be starting to take the oil.”

Describing the initiative as smooth so far, Trump added, “We’re going to be heading that with the country, and it’s worked out really well.”

However, the president offered few specifics, declining to name the countries expected to participate or explain how the oil arrangements would be structured. He also did not outline a timeline for the resumption of exports or address pricing mechanisms.