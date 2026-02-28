Trump hints at ‘friendly takeover of Cuba' coming out of talks with Havana

US President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington is engaged in talks with Havana and raised the prospect of what he described as a “friendly takeover of Cuba”, without clarifying what such an outcome would entail.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for Texas, Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in discussions with Cuban leaders “at a very high level.”

“The Cuban government is talking with us,” Trump said. “They have no money. They have no anything right now. But they're talking to us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba.” He added: “We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

The president did not elaborate on the remark but indicated that developments in Cuba — long governed by a communist system and historically one of Washington’s staunchest adversaries — may be reaching a turning point. The White House did not respond to requests for further clarification.

Trump’s comments came two days after Cuban authorities reported that a Florida-registered speedboat carrying 10 armed Cubans from the United States opened fire on soldiers off the island’s north coast. According to Havana, four of the attackers were killed and six injured in retaliatory fire, while one Cuban official was also wounded.

Cuba has featured prominently in Trump’s recent foreign policy outlook, particularly after US forces in early January ousted Venezuelan socialist President Nicolás Maduro, one of Havana’s closest allies.

In the aftermath, Trump suggested that military intervention in Cuba might be unnecessary, arguing that the island’s fragile economy — weakened further by the halt in Venezuelan oil shipments following Maduro’s capture — could collapse on its own.

“We've had a lot of years of dealing with Cuba. I've been hearing about Cuba since I'm a little boy. But they're in big trouble,” Trump said Friday.