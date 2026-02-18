Venezuela oil squeeze ripples across Caribbean as Cuba’s economy falters

The tightening US squeeze on Venezuelan oil exports is beginning to bite far beyond Caracas — with Cuba’s vital tourism industry emerging as an early casualty.

Cuba’s Varadero peninsula still looks like a tropical postcard — turquoise waters, white sand and swaying palms — but the beaches have begun to empty. The turning point came on 8 February, when Havana announced it was running out of jet fuel.

According to a Reuters survey of airlines, hotels and tourism workers, the shortage has paralysed virtually every link in the travel chain. What might once have seemed a logistical hiccup now threatens to become a systemic shock for one of the island’s few remaining sources of hard currency.

Three major Canadian carriers — Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat — have suspended flights to Cuba, Reuters reported. Canada is Cuba’s single largest source of visitors. Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimates up to 1,709 flights could be cancelled through April, potentially wiping out hundreds of thousands of peak winter arrivals.

Russia, Cuba’s third-largest tourism market, is also pulling back. The aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said Russian carriers would evacuate tourists and suspend operations until fuel supplies stabilise.

Hotel operators are retrenching. Spain’s NH Hotel Group has shuttered all its Cuban properties, while Meliá Hotels International, the largest foreign hotel operator on the island, has closed three of its 30 hotels and begun consolidating guests in higher-occupancy resorts.