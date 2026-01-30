US to impose tariffs on foreign oil suppliers to Cuba in major policy move

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order authorising the imposition of tariffs on imported goods from any country that sells or provides oil to Cuba, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s efforts to intensify economic pressure on Havana.

The order, signed on Thursday and framed as a national security measure, empowers the US government to levy additional duties on goods from nations directly or indirectly supplying crude or petroleum products to Cuba.

Al Jazeera reported that the White House says the move is aimed at countering what it describes as the Cuban government’s alignment with “hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups and malign actors” that threaten US interests.

Officials also cited Cuba’s deepening economic and energy crisis as context for the policy shift, noting that Cuba has become increasingly dependent on foreign oil imports following the cessation of Venezuelan shipments earlier this year after Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in a US-backed operation.