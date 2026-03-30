Donald Trump hints at Iran deal; Tehran pushes back on ‘exaggerated’ claims

Donald Trump said a potential deal with Iran could be close, even as he detailed what he described as extensive US military strikes that weakened Tehran’s capabilities and accelerated negotiations.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Washington was engaged in both direct and indirect talks with Tehran. “I do see a deal in Iran… could be soon too,” he told reporters.

He linked the diplomatic push to recent military action, claiming US forces had inflicted sweeping damage on Iran’s naval, air and missile capabilities, and suggested the developments had led to a shift in Tehran’s leadership. Trump also said Iran was largely agreeing to US demands and cited what he described as goodwill gestures, including oil shipments to the United States.

Despite the optimism, Trump acknowledged uncertainty over a final agreement and reiterated that Washington retained multiple military options in the region. He also maintained a hard line on Iran’s nuclear programme, warning of severe consequences if Tehran failed to comply.