Donald Trump hints at Iran deal; Tehran pushes back on ‘exaggerated’ claims
Iran dismisses US president’s oil shipment claims as baseless, saying no such transfers occurred
Donald Trump said a potential deal with Iran could be close, even as he detailed what he described as extensive US military strikes that weakened Tehran’s capabilities and accelerated negotiations.
Speaking aboard Air Force One after departing Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Washington was engaged in both direct and indirect talks with Tehran. “I do see a deal in Iran… could be soon too,” he told reporters.
He linked the diplomatic push to recent military action, claiming US forces had inflicted sweeping damage on Iran’s naval, air and missile capabilities, and suggested the developments had led to a shift in Tehran’s leadership. Trump also said Iran was largely agreeing to US demands and cited what he described as goodwill gestures, including oil shipments to the United States.
Despite the optimism, Trump acknowledged uncertainty over a final agreement and reiterated that Washington retained multiple military options in the region. He also maintained a hard line on Iran’s nuclear programme, warning of severe consequences if Tehran failed to comply.
However, Iranian officials pushed back strongly against Trump’s claims. Authorities in Tehran denied that their military capabilities had been crippled or that any “regime change” had taken place, calling such assertions exaggerated and politically motivated.
Iran also rejected suggestions that it was conceding to US demands, maintaining that any negotiations would be conducted on its own terms and within the framework of its national interests. Officials emphasised that Iran’s defence capabilities, including its missile programme, were non-negotiable.
Responding to Trump’s remarks on oil shipments, Iranian representatives dismissed the claims as baseless, stating that no such transfers had been agreed to or carried out.
Tehran further warned against what it described as “provocative rhetoric” from Washington, cautioning that continued military pressure or threats could undermine diplomatic efforts and escalate tensions in the region.
Meanwhile, Trump said regional allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had stepped up their response following recent attacks, adding that they were “a hundred per cent on our side”.
With agency inputs
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