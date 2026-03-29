Fake news emerges as parallel battlefield in Iran war

As the conflict involving Iran unfolds, a growing body of research and reporting suggests that information itself has become a central battleground, with competing narratives, restricted access and rapidly evolving technologies shaping how events are perceived.

A preprint study titled Cognitive Warfare: Deﬁnition, Framework, and Case Study published on 6 March, 2026, authored by academics affiliated with the US Air Force and the US Air Force Academy stated that modern conflicts increasingly involve “cognitive warfare”, referring to efforts to influence public thinking through strategic messaging.

The study said information about military activity should be understood as “another domain of conflict, much like air, land and sea”, where actors attempt to influence audiences beyond the immediate battlefield.

From 'rally ’round the flag' to contested narratives

The study noted that during earlier US military engagements in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, journalists often relied heavily on official sources and at times “rallied ’round the flag”, amplifying government narratives about military action.

In the current conflict, however, the information environment is seemingly more fragmented, with tensions between governments and media shaping coverage.

It cited a 14 March exchange in which Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, responded to a post by Donald Trump criticising media reporting on US involvement in Iran, warning broadcasters over licence renewals tied to “public interest”.

In the original post, Trump said, “The People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media!”

The study said such developments reflect a “hostile relationship” between political leadership and sections of the media, which forms part of the broader information environment around the conflict.

Limited access and verification gaps

The study emphasised that restricted access to Iran for many journalists complicates reporting and verification.

It said that while information continues to emerge through citizen reporting and social media, it remains “hard to verify and interpret”.

As an example of real-world events entering the information ecosystem, the study referenced imagery of mass graves following a bombing at a girls’ school in Minab, noting how such visuals circulate globally but are subject to interpretation and framing.