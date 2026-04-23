Trump hints ‘good news’ on Iran talks as ceasefire holds, Tehran pushes back

The tentative diplomatic signals come against the backdrop of a delicate ceasefire that Washington has opted to extend, despite earlier warnings of renewed military action. Trump, who had previously threatened to resume bombing once the pause expired, appeared to shift course after consultations with Pakistan’s leadership.

In a detailed social media post, the Republican leader said the decision was influenced by appeals from Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif. “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured… and upon the request of field marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif… we have been asked to hold our Attack… until such time as their leaders… can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump wrote.

“I have directed our military to continue the Blockade and… remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted,” he added, signalling a cautious but significant recalibration of US strategy.

Sharif publicly welcomed the move, thanking Trump for allowing more time for diplomacy, while Antonio Guterres also hailed the extension as a step toward de-escalation.

Despite the mixed signals and mounting tensions, global markets responded with guarded optimism. Stocks edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that a negotiated settlement — however distant — may yet be within reach.