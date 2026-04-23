Trump hints ‘good news’ on Iran talks as ceasefire holds, Tehran pushes back
Tentative diplomacy unfolds as Washington extends a fragile ceasefire despite earlier threats of military action
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible breakthrough in efforts to revive peace talks with Iran, suggesting that “good news” could emerge as early as Friday — even as Tehran swiftly dismissed any such prospect.
In remarks to the New York Post, Trump struck an optimistic tone when asked about a potential diplomatic opening. “It’s possible! President DJT,” he said in a brief text message, fuelling speculation that a second round of negotiations could be imminent. The publication, citing sources in Islamabad, reported that talks might resume within the next 36 to 72 hours.
However, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency was quick to pour cold water on the suggestion. In a sharp rebuttal posted on X, it said: “Trump lied again. Iran currently has no decision to negotiate on Friday,” underscoring the fragile and uncertain state of backchannel diplomacy.
The tentative diplomatic signals come against the backdrop of a delicate ceasefire that Washington has opted to extend, despite earlier warnings of renewed military action. Trump, who had previously threatened to resume bombing once the pause expired, appeared to shift course after consultations with Pakistan’s leadership.
In a detailed social media post, the Republican leader said the decision was influenced by appeals from Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif. “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured… and upon the request of field marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif… we have been asked to hold our Attack… until such time as their leaders… can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump wrote.
“I have directed our military to continue the Blockade and… remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted,” he added, signalling a cautious but significant recalibration of US strategy.
Sharif publicly welcomed the move, thanking Trump for allowing more time for diplomacy, while Antonio Guterres also hailed the extension as a step toward de-escalation.
Despite the mixed signals and mounting tensions, global markets responded with guarded optimism. Stocks edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that a negotiated settlement — however distant — may yet be within reach.
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