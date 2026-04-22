India denies payments to Iran for Hormuz passage after ships fired upon

India on 22 April denied reports that it had made payments — in cash or cryptocurrency — to Iran to secure safe passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, following incidents of firing on Indian ships earlier this month.

The clarification came after two India-flagged vessels were forced to turn back on 18 April when Iranian forces opened fire as they attempted to transit the strategic waterway, officials said.

At a media briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, termed reports of payments as “fake news”.

“There is no confirmation that any of our vessels has paid money to any authority for this purpose,” he said.

Crypto scam claims rejected

The denial follows reports suggesting that some shipowners were being targeted by scammers offering safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency.

One such report linked the incident involving the tanker Sanmar Herald to a suspected crypto scam.

Mangal said the government had verified the matter with the vessel’s owner, who denied any such payment.

“We spoke with the owner of the vessel… and he confirmed that it is fake news and no such incident had happened,” he said.

Chennai-based Sanmar Shipping also issued a statement rejecting claims that its vessel had fallen victim to a cryptocurrency scam, calling such reports “completely false”.

Ships fired upon, forced to retreat

Officials confirmed that two Indian vessels were fired upon on 18 April, forcing them to abort their passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

An audio clip circulating on social media purportedly captures the captain of Sanmar Herald requesting Iranian forces to cease firing despite having prior clearance to pass.