Secret accounts, $2 billion and Gulf royals: Trump son-in-law under scanner

New book alleges Saudi and Emirati rulers channelled at least $2 billion into secret accounts linked to Kushner during Trump's first term.

Kushner denies the claims; his investment firm separately received a documented $2-billion Saudi investment in 2021.

His continuing diplomatic role has revived questions over foreign financial interests and potential conflicts of interest.

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former senior White House adviser, is facing renewed scrutiny over his financial dealings with Gulf monarchies, following explosive allegations in a new book that he had access to at least $2 billion in secret accounts funded by Saudi and Emirati rulers while helping shape US policy in the Middle East.

The allegations, detailed by investigative journalist Matthew Cole in his book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed's Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, go considerably beyond the already documented financial ties between Kushner and Saudi Arabia.

In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair on 22 October, Cole alleges that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed initially discussed setting up a fund worth more than $10 billion to finance foreign policy objectives of Trump's first administration. The proposal allegedly evolved into at least $2 billion being channelled into two bank accounts linked to Kushner.