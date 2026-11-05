Democrats put Trump corruption under scanner after midterm gains

Democrats plan investigations into Trump's business interests and administration.

Epstein files, ICE raids and DOGE feature among proposed targets.

Party faces pressure to link corruption probes with affordability concerns.

Corruption emerged as a major concern for voters who ousted Republicans and handed Democrats control of Congress in the midterm elections. With their new majorities secured, Democrats are now making the issue central to their legislative and investigative agenda.

Senior Democrats in both chambers have vowed to use their expanded investigative powers, subpoena authority and larger committee staffs to probe what they describe as the self-enrichment of President Donald Trump and those in his orbit at public expense. Trump and his White House have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

House Democrats are preparing an expansive oversight agenda examining how Trump and his family have grown wealthier since his return to office. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is in line to become House speaker, has also refused to rule out a third attempt to impeach the president.

Months ago, Jeffries assigned the ranking Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, Representatives Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, to lead the effort. Democrats are seeking to connect allegations of public corruption with the affordability pressures facing ordinary Americans.

'Lawyer up,' Garcia posted on X as election results favouring Democrats began coming in on Tuesday night.