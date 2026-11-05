Message from the US midterms and Texas: Rise of the 'dimaagi naxals'
The sweeping victory of US Democrats, and seismic elections in Hungary, Brazil and Serbia, have one thing in common: the rise of the people
"Our economy is broken. Our politics are broken. Even our relationships with each other feel broken. That’s because the most powerful people in the world want it that way. The biggest divide in this country is not left vs. right. It’s top vs. bottom. Billionaires want us looking left and right at each other instead of looking up at them."
To anyone tuned into the traditional rhythms of American political discourse, these words carry a rare, seismic resonance. They do not belong to a 'dimaagi naxal' addressing empty chairs outside Jadavpur University; they are the triumphant words of James Talarico, a Texas middle school teacher turned political force, delivered in the wake of a stunning victory in the United States mid-term elections.
Talarico’s diagnostic of a modern malaise cuts straight to the bone of contemporary global politics: 'The people at the top work so hard to keep us angry and divided because our unity is a threat to their wealth and power. So, their cable news networks and their social media algorithms tear us apart. They divide us by party, by race, by gender, by religion so we don’t notice they’re defunding our schools, gutting our healthcare, and cutting taxes for themselves and their rich friends. It’s the oldest strategy in the world: divide and conquer.'
This fiery populist left rhetoric striking a chord in the heartland of American capitalism is not an isolated local phenomenon. It is part of a sweeping, interconnected global mosaic. Talarico’s electoral victory within the very cradle of uber-oligarchy and crony capitalism must be read alongside parallel political earthquakes across the planet. From Brazil and Israel to Serbia, popular surges and democratic resistance have begun, systematically forcing entrenched oligarchic interests out of power. Even in nations weakly plugged into global oligarchic syndicates, such as Bangladesh and Nepal, profound mass upheavals have forced systemic ruptures and dramatic shifts in governance, even in the absence of neatly defined, pre-packaged alternative political structures.
As the shockwaves of these international shifts ripple outward, they promise to fundamentally rewrite the geopolitical playbooks of major democracies—none more so than India, where the domestic opposition senses that the ground beneath majoritarian politics is rapidly shifting.
The American Pivot
Back in Washington D.C., the immediate domestic fallout of the mid-term verdict has left Donald Trump’s administration visibly weakened. Political analysts are already bracing for a significant reshuffle in both executive personnel and overarching policy directions.
The arithmetic of Capitol Hill is undergoing a violent correction. When the Congress resumes business, the outgoing 119th legislature—lingering with 45 Democrats and 53 Republicans in the Senate—will immediately be forced to confront high-stakes legislative drama, including the contentious Massie impeachment motion against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Yet, Hegseth and the broader executive branch face far stronger, more unforgiving headwinds as the incoming 120th Congress takes charge. With a completely flipped power dynamic translating into a 54–44 Democratic majority in the Senate, the checks and balances of American governance are roaring back to life.
This newly empowered legislative branch holds formidable leverage. If the Democrats choose to exercise it, they possess the numbers to aggressively scale back military funding to Israel, an arena where executive override capability remains strictly limited.
The new legislature is poised to reopen and vigorously pursue fresh congressional investigations. High on the list will be relook at long-dormant controversies, such as the Epstein files, alongside mounting scrutiny over international allegations of corporate and political corruption involving foreign conglomerates, including the Adani group.
Through the constitutional confirmation process, the legislature will exert decisive control over key administrative appointments. Within this shifting administrative labyrinth, figures like Sergio Gor are nonetheless expected to rise; insiders note that Gor has laid meticulous groundwork over months, positioning himself for high-impact roles ranging from White House Chief of Staff to top-tier diplomatic posts at the State Department.
Public hunger for economic justice
For allies who tethered their diplomatic strategies to the right-wing populist wave of recent years, Washington's pivot carries immense weight. Being deeply plugged into the Trump ecosystem of political influencers, data brokers, real estate magnates, and pharmaceutical syndicates means that a definitive centre-Left lurch in the global political economy will inevitably generate severe headwinds for Narendra Modi’s government.
The changing guard in Washington is projected to structurally empower the US-India congressional caucus—informally known on Capitol Hill as the "Samosa caucus"—shifting the nature of bilateral lobbying and legislative oversight.
With major electoral cycles in the United States and Israel decisively rejecting leaders in the Trump-Netanyahu mould, symbols that once signified supreme prestige are rapidly losing their lustre. For instance, the Knesset medal risks transforming overnight from a shining badge of diplomatic triumph into a political millstone for Modi’s foreign policy.
The vindication of Talarico’s political line— demonstrating that a message focused on the "top vs. bottom" can dismantle elite-backed right-wing hegemony—serves as a vital blueprint for the Global South. Combined with parallel democratic outcomes in Brazil, Serbia and the US, this ideological shift is bound to sap momentum from the Sangh narrative, simultaneously invigorating political and civil society opposition against the BJP government.
If international trends are any indicator, the political centre of gravity is moving away from cultural polarisation and back toward material reality. The shifting global narrative is predicted to yank core, everyday grievances back into the spotlight.
Issues long sidelined by identity politics — such as runaway price rises, chronic unemployment, structural gaps in access to quality education, and failing public healthcare systems —are returning to the central narrative. Politics anchored primarily in identity, hyper-nationalism and narrow macroeconomic indicators are being pushed firmly into the background as voters demand accountability from economic elites.
Crucially, because the recent political transformations in Brazil, Serbia and the United States were secured via free and fair elections, systemic confidence in grassroots institutional pushback has grown. In India, this is already galvanising vigorous challenges against SIR and Gyanesh Kumar, with opposition figures like Saket Gokhale taking to social media platforms to highlight the need for fair elections.
As the world steps into 2027, the message from Texas to New Delhi is unmistakable: the age of distracting divisive issues is colliding with a renewed public hunger for systemic economic justice. How entrenched power structures adapt to this rising tide from the bottom up will define the geopolitical chapter of the decade.
Sourabh Sen is a Kolkata-based independent writer and commentator on politics, human rights and foreign affairs. More of his writing here
Published: 05 Nov 2026, 5:30 PM