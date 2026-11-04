Will President Trump prefer to be impeached or choose to resign?

The results of the US midterm elections have been dramatic. Everybody expected the Democrats to win a majority in the House, but nobody anticipated the scale of their victory. The Senate race was considered 'tight' until the last moment, and few predicted that the Democrats would take control of the Senate as well, and with such ease. The manner in which the Republicans have lost has shocked even the most loyal Trump supporters.

Republicans lost decisively in states that were considered deeply red, including Texas, North and South Carolina, Alaska and even Kansas, where the Senate seat had been held by Republicans for the past 94 years. The question for the GOP now is how to move forward with Trump. If he stays in the White House for another two years, a Democratic victory in the 2028 presidential election will appear more likely, if not inevitable.

Donald Trump's second term as president had begun in 2024 with Republicans controlling both the House and the Senate. He also had the advantage of a conservative Supreme Court, which gave him considerable leverage. Now that Republicans have lost control of Congress, analysts expect more investigations, greater legislative gridlock and increased reliance by Trump on vetoes and executive action. With Democrats, humiliated and frustrated by Trump over the past two years, seemingly in no mood to forgive and forget, the next two years could be ugly.

The most dramatic consequence of the US midterm elections, some analysts believe, could actually be Trump's resignation before his term ends. This may not happen immediately, and his completing the full term is by no means improbable. He does not have to resign simply because Republicans have lost control of Congress.