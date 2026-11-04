US midterms: First Muslim, gay senators; first Black woman, Native American governors

Democrats score historic victories, with multiple firsts including the election of the first Muslim US senator, the first openly gay male senator and the first Native American woman governor.

Republicans suffer major setbacks as Democrats flip traditionally Republican seats, including Senate victories in Kansas, Texas and South Carolina.

Trump refuses to take responsibility for Republican rout, claims he would have won in a landslide had he been on the ballot.

US President Donald Trump watched election results from the White House East Room, where the mood was described as tense. For three hours after the polls closed, he went silent on the night of Tuesday, 3 November as Democrats kept winning races. He finally posted just after 10.30 pm in Washington D.C. 'I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

Even as the US President refused to own the responsibility for the whacking the Republicans received, the stunning election results threw up several firsts, among them the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate. There were several other take aways as the results were still coming in: