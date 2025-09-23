Trump labels Antifa a ‘domestic terrorist organisation’ via executive order
Order directs federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle illegal operations conducted by Antifa or anyone acting on its behalf
US President Donald Trump on Monday, 22 September, signed an executive order designating Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organisation”, a move that legal experts say may lack formal authority under current US law.
In a statement accompanying the order, the White House described Antifa as “a network of radical left terrorists that aim to overthrow the government through violence and agitation.” The document cited examples of attacks on ICE officers, police personnel, attendees of conservative events, and Trump supporters, asserting that Antifa has a “long history of terrorising communities.”
The order directs federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle illegal operations conducted by Antifa or anyone acting on its behalf. It also authorises “necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.”
“Antifa's terror is part of the trend of radical left violence that has permeated the nation in recent years, incited by lies and attacks against Republicans from unhinged Democrat politicians, well-funded leftist organisations, and their allies in the media,” the White House statement said, citing the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as an example.
Legal questions raised
Legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of the move. Mary McCord, former acting head of the justice department’s national security division, told The New York Times that “there is no legal authority to designate a domestic group as a terrorist organisation, even assuming that Antifa is an organisation and not just an ideology.”
A report by The Washington Post noted that the US government has no established mechanism for formally designating domestic terrorist groups. Analysts expressed concern that the order could be used to justify a wider crackdown on left-leaning activists and organisations.
Background
Trump first announced intentions to label Antifa a terrorist organisation during his first term in 2020, following nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd. However, no concrete steps were taken at the time.
The latest order comes amid a heated debate over political violence in the US. Trump has repeatedly claimed that “most of the violence is on the left,” countering Democratic arguments that political violence occurs across the spectrum.
The move is expected to heighten partisan tensions and fuel ongoing discussions about the balance between national security and civil liberties.
With IANS inputs
