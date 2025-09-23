Trump labels Antifa a ‘domestic terrorist organisation’ via executive order

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 22 September, signed an executive order designating Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organisation”, a move that legal experts say may lack formal authority under current US law.

In a statement accompanying the order, the White House described Antifa as “a network of radical left terrorists that aim to overthrow the government through violence and agitation.” The document cited examples of attacks on ICE officers, police personnel, attendees of conservative events, and Trump supporters, asserting that Antifa has a “long history of terrorising communities.”

The order directs federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle illegal operations conducted by Antifa or anyone acting on its behalf. It also authorises “necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.”

“Antifa's terror is part of the trend of radical left violence that has permeated the nation in recent years, incited by lies and attacks against Republicans from unhinged Democrat politicians, well-funded leftist organisations, and their allies in the media,” the White House statement said, citing the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as an example.